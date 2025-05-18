Hamdan: Yemen’s Backing For Palestinian Cause Reflects Unbreakable Bond With Resistance

Osama Hamdan, a senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, commended Yemen’s ongoing support for the Palestinian cause.

“To Yemen’s leadership and people, we say: May God reward you with goodness for what you have done and continue to do for Palestine,” Hamdan stated in a special statement to Almasirah TV on Sunday,.

He emphasized that the relationship between Ansarullah and the Palestinian resistance has become one of the strongest bonds, adding, “We will continue on this path, God willing, until victory is achieved.”

Since October 2023, Yemeni forces have relentlessly targeted various locations across the occupied territories in response to the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

These military operations have included both naval and aerial blockades, severely disrupting the regime’s economy by raising the cost of delivering goods and repeatedly striking Lod Airport, the regime’s main air terminal.

In retaliation, the Israeli enemy has intensified its deadly attacks against Yemen. Despite this, Yemenis remain steadfast, vowing to continue their strikes as long as the regime persists in its genocidal campaign and the harsh siege imposed on Gaza.