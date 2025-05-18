Four Palestinian Journalists Were Killed In Israeli Raids On Several Areas In Gaza

Four Palestinian journalists were killed Sunday morning as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of journalists killed to 221 since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023, according to data from the Government Media Office.

Sanad News Agency reported that journalist Abdul Rahman Tawfiq Al-Abadlah was killed in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, after contact with him had been lost for two days.

In another Israeli airstrike, photojournalist Aziz Al-Hajjar was killed along with his wife and children after their home in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, was bombed.

In Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, journalist Nour Qandil was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted her home. This also led to the deaths of her daughter and her husband, journalist Khaled Abu Saif.

The Israeli army continues to deliberately target journalists in Gaza, both while carrying out their field duties and inside their homes, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which stipulates the protection of press crews during armed conflicts.