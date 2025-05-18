Hundreds Rally In Basel, Switzerland, Against Israel’s Participation In Eurovision 2025

Hundreds of protesters marched in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday evening, opposing Israel’s participation in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, citing ongoing atrocities by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

Thousands gathered in the heart of the city at Barfüsserplatz, demanding the exclusion of Israel from the prestigious European music competition, which is being held in Basel for the 69th edition this year.

Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, expressed their anger over the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza. They called on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organization responsible for Eurovision, to disallow Israel’s participation in future contests.