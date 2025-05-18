Iran Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks on Yemeni Ports

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks targeting civilian ports in Yemen.

This came in statements by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, who strongly condemned the airstrikes launched by the Zionist enemy entity on Yemeni ports.

Baghaei described these raids as “clear evidence of the entity’s belligerent and criminal nature,” and considered them a new step in the endless series of crimes against Islamic peoples in the region.

He emphasized that targeting Yemen’s economic infrastructure and public facilities, including the ports of Hodeida, Ras Issa, and Salif, not only constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also represents a clear example of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that the unconditional support provided by the United States, Britain, and some other Western countries to the Zionist entity has encouraged it to continue its policy of chaos, violations, and brutal massacres against innocent Palestinian women and children, and now against the oppressed people of Yemen. He stressed that these governments are direct partners in these crimes, calling for them to be held accountable before international public opinion.

He also strongly criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction and silence regarding these successive attacks, considering it evidence of the decline of the legal and moral authority of this international institution.

Baghaei called on the Islamic world to recognize its moral and legal responsibility and stand firmly against the aggression and expansionism practiced by the Zionist entity, emphasizing the need to confront this entity’s adventures through solidarity and unity.

He warned that the continuation of this approach would not only make the region more unstable and insecure, but would also pose a serious threat to world peace.