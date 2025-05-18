Imam Khamenei: Trump’s Remarks Source Of Disgrace For Himself And Americans

Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei condemned recent statements made by US President Donald Trump during his Persian Gulf tour, describing them as “a source of disgrace” for both Trump and the American people.

Speaking to educators gathered in Tehran, Imam Khamenei dismissed Trump’s remarks as beneath response. “The level of Trump’s remarks is so low that it is a source of embarrassment for the speaker and a source of disgrace for the American nation,” he declared.

Leader directly challenged Trump’s claim of using power for peace, calling it a lie. “He and American officials, US administrations, used power in order to massacre Gaza, to wage war wherever they could, and to support their own mercenaries,” Khamenei stated.

While acknowledging that power could be utilized for peace—explaining Iran’s daily efforts to strengthen its national capabilities—Imam Khamenei accused the US of misusing its influence.

He cited American support for ‘Israel’, particularly in providing weapons used against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

Imam Khamenei characterized ‘Israel’ as “a dangerous and malignant cancerous tumor” that “must and will be uprooted” from the region, identifying it as the source of regional instability.

The leader also rejected Trump’s model for Arab states, which suggests these nations cannot survive without American support. “This model has definitely failed,” Imam Khamenei asserted, predicting that “with the struggles of regional nations, the US must and will leave this region.”