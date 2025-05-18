Zionist enemy commits massacres in Gaza Strip, resulting in martyrdom of 108 Palestinians

Last night, the Zionist enemy committed brutal massacres in various parts of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 108 Palestinian citizens, most of them children and women.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, last night was described as bloody for the people of the Strip, as the enemy placed Gaza, from north to south, under fire.

This resulted in the martyrdom of more than 100 citizens and the wounding of dozens in brutal massacres in Abasan and Al-Fakhari in Khan Yunis, and in Al-Zawaida and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and in the northern Gaza Strip (Jabaliya and Beit Lahia).