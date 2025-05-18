Iranian Navy Commander: Our Naval Forces Showed Iran’s Power, Progress to World

Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani emphasized that there are major tasks on the agenda, noting that the 86th naval patrol demonstrated Iran’s power and progress to the world.

On the second anniversary of the return of the 86th naval patrol to the country after circumnavigating the globe, Admiral Irani said, according to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA), “We achieved the honor of successfully completing the 220-day 86th naval patrol mission with meticulous planning, and we demonstrated to the world the country’s power, Iranian culture, and medical and industrial progress in international waters.”

He continued, “The naval fleet is currently escorting ships and carrying out missions in international waters,” noting that these forces have major tasks on their agenda.