9 Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza City

Nine Palestinian civilians were killed on Monday evening in Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in Gaza City and the town of Az-Zawayda in the south, the Palestinian official News Agency WAFA reported, citing medial sources.

Medical sources reported that six civilians were killed and several others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Al-Khour family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Three more civilians were killed and others were wounded, including some critically, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the town of Az-Zawayda in the central Strip.

According to medical sources, a total of 46 civilians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 16 in Khan Yunis.