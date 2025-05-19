17 Palestinians killed In Zionist Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

At least seventeen citizens, six of them from the southern city of Khan Yunis, were killed early Monday morning in Israeli shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli drones bombed various areas of Khan Yunis, killing at least six citizens and wounding others.

They added that the Israeli occupation targeted the pharmaceutical factory in the Nasser Medical Complex, coinciding with artillery shelling of the eastern areas of the city.

They also bombed two houses in the Al-Amur neighborhood east of Al-Fakhari town, killing one citizen and wounding others.

According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces infiltrating the areas of Al-Katiba Street and Street 5 in Khan Yunis executed Ahmed Sarhan by shooting him directly.

They added that the occupation cut off telecommunications and internet services in Khan Yunis amid intense aerial bombardment of various areas of the city and the vicinity of Nasser Hospital.

Yesterday evening, the Israeli occupation announced the launch of a new ground invasion of several areas inside the Gaza Strip, a dangerous escalation in the ongoing war of extermination that has been ongoing for nearly 19 months.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been committing genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 174,000 dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced.