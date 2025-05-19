Citizen killed & two Injured in zionist drone strikes in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was killed, and two others were injured on Monday evening after being targeted by two drones belonging to the Zionist enemy army in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, reported in a breaking news alert that a Zionist enemy army drone targeted a Lebanese citizen in front of his home in the town of Houla in southern Lebanon, leading to his immediate death.

The channel also stated that two other individuals were injured in an attack by a Zionist enemy army drone on a motorcycle in the Wadi al-Oyoun area on the outskirts of Sarbin in southern Lebanon.