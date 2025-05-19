Hamas:Martyr Sarhan thwarted kidnapping attempt, another failure for fascist enemy army

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Palestine stated that the infiltration of a Zionist special force into Khan Yunis disguised as women, in an attempt to kidnap Ahmad Kamel Sarhan, a commander in Salah al-Din Brigades—who foiled the operation and was martyred in direct confrontation with the force—marks another failure for this fascist army and its terrorist leadership.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas said that the Zionist force, backed by full aerial and ground cover, kidnapped the martyr Sarhan’s wife and child, using them as human shields to retreat from the area—a blatant and recurring violation of international humanitarian laws and norms.

While holding the fascist enemy government fully responsible for the lives of the wife, child, and all detainees in its prisons and camps, the movement called on the international community to condemn this crime and intervene immediately to protect them and secure their release.

Hamas emphasized that ongoing Zionist terrorism, escalating threats of forced displacement and expulsion—including the latest this morning in Khan Yunis—will not break the resolve of the Palestinian people, nor force them to surrender to schemes of uprooting and displace