Martyrs, Mostly Children, Killed in Israeli Bombing of School Housing Displaced Persons West of Nuseirat
A number of Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Monday evening when Israeli warplanes targeted a school in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that at least five Palestinians, most of them children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Hasayneh School, which houses displaced persons west of Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip.