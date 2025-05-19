Three Civilians Injured In Saudi Shelling Of Yemen’s Saada

At least three civilians were injured on Sunday as a result of Saudi army shelling of border areas in Saada province, northern Yemen.

According to local sources in the province, the Saudi enemy army has renewed its attacks on populated areas in the Al Thabet area of the Qatabir District, leaving three people wounded.

This attack adds to a series of ongoing violations committed by the Saudi enemy against residents of border villages, which are subjected to daily artillery and machine-gun fire—highlighting the kingdom’s continued disregard for calls for a genuine peace.