“Eye of Humanity” Condemns The Zionist Occupation’s Crime On Journalists In Gaza

Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development condemned in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces today, which resulted in the deaths of five journalists as a result of the deliberate bombing of homes in the Gaza Strip since dawn today. This brings the number of journalists killed since the beginning of the aggression to 222.

The center explained in a statement that this repeated and systematic targeting of journalists can only be considered a blatant attempt to silence free speech and obscure the horrific crimes committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

This is a flagrant violation of all international conventions, most notably the Geneva Conventions and Security Council Resolution 2222, which stipulates the protection of journalists during armed conflicts.

The center noted that targeting journalists, who carry cameras and words instead of weapons, is a war crime that requires accountability and poses a serious threat to press freedom and the world’s right to know the truth.

The statement called on the international community, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to take immediate action to halt these grave violations, provide full protection for journalists, and hold perpetrators accountable, ensuring that perpetrators do not escape punishment.

It noted that remaining silent about these crimes constitutes not only complicity, but also participation in entrenching a culture of impunity and encouraging further violations against innocent people.