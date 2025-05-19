Yemen, Mercenaries Clash in Abyan

UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militia was subjected to a new armed attack in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.

Media sources reported that militants believed to be affiliated with al-Qaeda launched an attack on a STC forces position in the al-Kasara area, east of Mudiyah District, resulting in deaths and injuries among STC militants.

The sources added that al-Qaeda militants targeted two reinforcement vehicles heading to STC militia positions in the al-Kasara area, amid reports that a company commander was targeted in the attack.

In a related development, an explosive device exploded on the international road in the Dahmir Ron Jard area in Surat al-Nakha’in, targeting the vehicle of the commander of the Second Battalion of the Second Support and Logistics Brigade, the mercenary Abdul Salam Maqbas.

Sources said that the explosion killed one citizen and injured another who were in their vehicle at the time of the explosion.