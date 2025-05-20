In Just 5 Hours: “Israel” Kills 50 Palestinians In Gaza, Including 33 Women And Children

Over 50 Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, were killed in a series of violent Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza-based government media office (GMO).

GMO explained in a news statement that the intense Israeli bombardment, which took place over just five hours, resulted in a new massacre, claiming the lives of more than 33 women and children, in a scene it was described as bloody and horrific and a full-fledged crime.

The statement condemned what it described as the escalating bloody massacres were carried out by the occupation against unarmed civilians, noting that the bombing targeted residential homes, shelters, and hospitals.

These bloody developments, according to the media office, coincided with striking statements made by Yair Golan, former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli occupation army and leader of the Democratic Party, in which he said that “Israel is waging a war against civilians and killing children as a hobby”, expressing his concern that “Israel” will become a pariah state like South Africa.

The statement called on the international community, including the United Nations, the International Criminal Court, and human rights organizations, to take immediate action to put an end to the “horrific massacres” and hold Israeli officials accountable for what it described as “serious violations of international law.”