PFLP :Yemeni Blockade Of Haifa Port Is A New Strategic Blow To The Zionist Enemy

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) commended the courageous decision of the Yemeni Armed Forces to impose a naval blockade on the port of Haifa, in response to the Zionist enemy’s escalation of its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip.

This port is a vital pillar of the Zionist economy, and is a vital component of the Zionist economy.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Front considered this qualitative step an important development in the deterrence equations established by the Yemeni Armed Forces, laying the foundations for a new phase of Yemeni resistance against the Zionist entity.

It emphasized that this bold decision comes in the context of a series of successes Yemen has accumulated in confronting the entity, most notably the imposition of the air blockade and forcing major international airlines to suspend their flights to the enemy entity, in addition to the continued qualitative strikes deep within the entity.

The Front stated that these courageous Yemeni steps express the unity of battle and destiny, and the position of the Yemeni people, leadership and army, in standing by the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

It pointed out that this advanced Yemeni action constitutes real and increasing pressure on the enemy entity, placing it in a strategic crisis that is worsening in its security and economic dimensions, particularly in the areas of maritime and air transport.