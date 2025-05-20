Lebanese Citizen Martyred In An Israeli Airstrike

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese village of al-Taybeh on September 19, 2024. – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack triggered war in the Gaza Strip, with repeated escalations during more than 11 months of the cross-border violence. (Photo by AMMAR AMMAR / AFP)

A Lebanese citizen was martyred today, Tuesday, in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel reported in a breaking news report a short while ago that Israeli airstrikes targeted a motorcycle in the town of Mansouri in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a Lebanese citizen.