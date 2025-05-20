Russia calls on Israeli occupation to halt aggression on Gaza, allow humanitarian aid to enter Strip

Russia called on the Israeli occupation on Tuesday to halt its aggression on the Gaza Strip and ensure the resumption of humanitarian aid to the population of the Strip.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow’s disappointment at the Israeli occupation’s decision to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip during a press conference.

Zakharova said, “Russia is deeply disappointed by this decision taken by the Israeli authorities, which will inevitably lead to a further increase in the number of civilian casualties.”