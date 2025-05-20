Government Media Office in Gaza: 326 Palestinians have died in Gaza due to malnutrition, lack of medicine

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced that 326 Palestinian citizens have died due to malnutrition and lack of food and medicine, and that more than 300 pregnant women have miscarried due to the Israeli occupation’s prevention of the entry of food, medical supplies, and fuel for 80 consecutive days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office expressed deep concern and condemnation over the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation’s continued implementation of a systematic starvation policy and the prevention of the entry of food, medical supplies, and fuel for 80 consecutive days.

It considered this a clear and complete crime that amounts to genocide and portends a major humanitarian disaster threatening the lives of more than 2.4 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The statement said: “Since March 2, 2025, the Israeli occupation has not allowed a single truckload of humanitarian aid or fuel into the Gaza Strip, despite the urgent need for at least 44,000 trucks to enter during this period to meet the minimum basic needs of the population. This is met with a complete closure of all crossings, in flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, in full view of the international community.”

It pointed out that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic levels in every sense of the word, with this grave situation being reflected in the number of deaths.

The statement explained that during the 80 days of the complete closure and blockade, 58 deaths were recorded due to malnutrition, and 242 deaths due to food and medicine shortages, most of whom were elderly.

The statement noted that 26 kidney patients lost their lives due to the lack of adequate nutrition and nutritional care, in addition to more than 300 miscarriages among pregnant women due to a lack of the necessary nutrients for pregnancy.

It noted the failure of many blood donation campaigns due to the weakness of citizens’ bodies and their inability to donate blood, at a time when hospitals are suffering from a severe shortage of blood units with the influx of thousands of wounded and injured people in dire need of emergency surgeries.

The statement condemned this heinous crime committed by the occupation against innocent civilians, warning against the continuation of the policy of mass starvation as an internationally prohibited tool of war.

It held the occupation fully responsible for this worsening famine. It also held the US administration and countries participating in the aggression and genocide, most notably the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, responsible for their complicity, silence, and direct support for these crimes, whether through political cover or military and logistical support.

The statement called on all countries of the world, the international community, the United Nations, and humanitarian and human rights organizations to break their shameful silence and take urgent and immediate action to open all crossings, allow food, medicine, and fuel into the Gaza Strip, and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians before it’s too late. The Gaza Strip needs 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks daily for vital and medical facilities.

It also called on the International Criminal Court and human rights and legal organizations to assume their moral and legal responsibilities in prosecuting the occupation leaders as war criminals, working to hold them accountable before international courts, and halting these massacres and violations that exceed all limits of humanity.

The government media official continued, “Our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are today facing the test of survival, confronting an ongoing holocaust led by the criminal occupation regime with international blessing and silence. History will not be merciful to the complicit, nor will it forgive those who participated in this crime against humanity.”