Hamas: Al Arabiya Report Cheap Attempt to Distort Resistance’s Image

A leading source in the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, considered what was reported by Al Arabiya Al Hadath a “cheap attempt to distort the resistance’s image and mislead public opinion, at the height of the humanitarian tragedy experienced by the Gaza Strip due to the bombing, famine, and blockade.”

The source added in a press statement: “Dragging the names of Hamas leaders into allegations of internal conflicts or a ‘race for leadership’ at this particular time only serves suspicious agendas that clearly intersect with the occupation’s goals of targeting the movement’s unity and distorting the image of its field and political leaders.”

He pointed out that Al Arabiya’s approach “has always been and continues to be aligned with the occupation’s narrative and practices incitement against the resistance, a fact evident from the first moment of the war in its biased coverage and content.”

The source said: “While our people are being subjected to genocide and starvation, Al Arabiya and its sister channels are unfortunately busy fabricating baseless narratives, instead of siding with the suffering of the victims and supporting their steadfastness in the face of aggression.”

The source called on media institutions to exercise accuracy and professionalism, respect ethical standards, and refrain from broadcasting dubious and explosive reports that serve the occupation and cast doubt on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the credibility of the resistance option.