Health sector is experiencing “most dangerous phase” since beginning

Dr. Marwan al-Hams, Director General of Field Hospitals at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, warned that the health sector is experiencing the “most dangerous phase” since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023, stressing that the health system is on the verge of complete collapse.

Al-Hams told Palestine Online that health facilities in Gaza “are currently experiencing the highest levels of danger,” explaining that the remaining drug stock does not exceed 40%, while the ministry has lost 80% of its essential medical supplies.

He added that in recent days, most of the Gaza Strip’s hospitals have been put out of service due to the deliberate targeting of hospitals by the Israeli occupation army.

He pointed out that the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip ceased operations on Sunday, as did the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis the day before. Today, the Nasser Medical Complex and the Ministry of Health’s warehouses were directly bombed, causing extensive damage.

He explained that the medical map in the Gaza Strip has become almost paralyzed, with no functioning hospital remaining in the Northern Governorate. In Gaza, services are limited to the Baptist Hospital, which operates at a minimal level, and Al-Shifa Hospital, which operates only in the emergency and reception departments.

He also noted that in the Central Governorate, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital continues to provide limited services, while in Khan Yunis, only the Nasser Medical Complex remains, which also provides minimal services.

Al-Hams stressed that “operating rooms are full, and patients and the wounded are lying in the corridors. No new patients can be admitted until the person receiving treatment has died.” He emphasized that medical teams continue to work “at maximum capacity and with minimal resources.”

He said, “Despite the repeated attacks on medical facilities and staff, we will continue to perform our duty and will not retreat, no matter how dire the situation becomes.” He warned that the continuation of the complete closure and tightening of the blockade will lead to a complete halt in the provision of medical services.

Al-Hamas stressed that the announced aid deliveries “do not meet the minimum needs of vital sectors,” describing them as “an attempt to throw dust in the eyes.”