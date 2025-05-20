Sayyid Khamenei: Iran has its own policies & methods, cannot be forced into negotiations by threats

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, affirmed on Tuesday that Iran cannot be brought to the negotiating table through threats, stressing that the Islamic Republic has its own policies , methods and does not wait for permission from anyone.

In a speech commemorating the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Khamenei stated, “Washington must refrain from making unrealistic demands in negotiations,” clarifying that “when the Americans say they will not allow Iran to enrich uranium, their words are meaningless.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic has its own policies and approach, and we are not waiting for permission from this or that party,” pointing out that “the American side must stop its baseless claims regarding indirect talks.”

Khamenei continued, “Of course, on another occasion, I will explain to the Iranian nation why the American side insists on preventing enrichment and why Western, American, and other parties strongly insist that there should be no enrichment in Iran.”

On another note, Khamenei stated, “The late President Ebrahim Raisi did not allow the enemies to drag Iran into negotiations through enticement or threats.”

He noted that “Martyr Raisi did not consider himself superior to the people; rather, he saw himself as equal to the people, representing them, and even humbler than them. He possessed a modest and aware heart, a truthful , frank tongue, a diligent and tireless work ethic.”