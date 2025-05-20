The Addameer Association for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip has worsened with the issuance of more evacuation orders for new areas in the North Gaza Governorate.

Addameer added in a statement that “citizens fled the violence of the attacks and the ongoing shelling of their homes, heading towards the western areas of Gaza City, setting up their tents in the roads and streets, lacking the most basic necessities of life and a complete absence of any urgent humanitarian response or shelter supplies.”

The association emphasized that this forced displacement comes amid the continued closure of crossings and the denial of aid entry, coupled with the occupation’s escalation of its starvation policy, which has exacerbated the humanitarian situation of the population in the Strip.

It added that information indicates that the number of displaced persons in Gaza City currently stands at approximately 270,000 citizens, after the displacement of more than 150,000 from the North Gaza Governorate.