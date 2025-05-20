Targeting 1,000 teachers in Gaza is horrific crime

The Democratic Gathering of Palestinian Teachers stated that while the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip continues, teachers continue to be at the forefront of providing relief and educational services to the displaced and their children.

The statement explained that they face many dangers, believing in their noble mission towards their people.

The Gathering added in a press statement on Tuesday that “many teachers have been directly targeted during this ongoing genocide, and many have been martyred or wounded in the past two days while performing their duties in shelters, a scene that embodies the determination to break the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the goals of their relief and service.”

It pointed out that approximately 700 Palestinian government teachers and more than 300 UNRWA employees, most of whom were teachers, have been martyred.

The group affirmed that the brutal enemy’s targeting of teachers while they were on the job is a horrific crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and all conventions protecting humanitarian workers.

It emphasized that protecting humanitarian and relief workers is a moral and legal responsibility, as the occupation must be subject to the application of international humanitarian law.

It called for an independent international investigation into the targeting of teachers, relief workers, facilities, and shelters, as these are protected under international law and UN conventions.