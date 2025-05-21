Citizen martyred, Israeli enemy incursion into southern Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was martyred Wednesday after being targeted by an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese al-Mayadeen channel reported in a breaking news report a short while ago that a martyr was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the town of Aitaroun in the south of the country.

The channel reported that an Israeli army force incurded from the Marj position inside the occupied territories toward Lebanese territory in Wadi Hounine.