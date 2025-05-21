Six Martyrs in zionist bombing of two houses in southern & northern Gaza Strip

Six Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday after Zionist enemy aircraft bombed two houses in the southern and northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian WAFA News Agency reported that three Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli enemy airstrike on the house of the Abu Shamala family in Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Strip.

It added that enemy aircraft also bombed the house of Al-Nadar family in Jabalia, north of the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of three citizens and injuring others.