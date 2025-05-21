Former Zionist Official: What We Are Doing In Gaza Is A War Crime

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert considered Israel’s actions in Gaza a “war crime.”

He noted that “the clear picture of war is the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and many Israeli soldiers.”

Olmert emphasized that “this is a war without a purpose and without any chance of achieving anything that could save the lives of the hostages,” noting that “from all points of view, this is abhorrent and infuriating.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 53,573 martyrs and 121,688 wounded.