Israeli Occupation Forces Open Gunfire On Diplomatic Delegation Near Jenin Refugee Camp

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday fired live ammunition at a diplomatic delegation while it was at the entrance to Jenin camp to view the tragic situation in the camp.

According to Palestinian sources, said that occupation soldiers stationed in Jenin camp fired live ammunition directly and heavily at the diplomatic delegation while it was in the vicinity of Jenin camp to view the camp’s conditions and the siege imposed on it.

They noted that while the delegation was near the iron gate the occupation forces had installed at the eastern entrance to the camp, occupation soldiers opened heavy fire at the delegation and a group of journalists covering the visit.

A diplomatic delegation from Arab and foreign ministries visited the Jenin Governorate headquarters on Wednesday morning and reviewed the situation in the city and camp.

The delegation included the ambassadors of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the European Union, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Turkey, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, the United Kingdom, and several representatives of other countries.