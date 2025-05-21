Deir al-Balah Municipality Warns Of Real Water Catastrophe After Targeting Main Water Well

The municipality of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip announced Tuesday that the Sahel 6 water well went out of service completely, after it was subjected to Israeli shelling, which led to the complete destruction of the generator and vital parts of the well.

In a press release, Deir al-Balah Municipality explained that this well, located in the Al-Baraka area, is the last major water source that was still operating to fill the Al-Baraka tank, which is an essential facility within the water system that feeds large areas in the city.

It explained that the destruction of the facility meant that Deir al-Balah has entered an unprecedented stage of water shortage that coincides with frequent waves of displacement towards the city.

The statement added that large densely populated areas will be deprived of water supply, including: Al-Baraka, Al-Mashaela, Al-Bee’ah, Al-Hakar and Al-Mu’asker, while all other main water sources are cut off.

It pointed out that this destruction comes after the dredging of the Sahel 5 water well, in addition to the complete cutoff of the Israeli Water Company Mekorot’s water line on January 23, 2025, and the cessation of pumping from the central seawater desalination plant after its power had been cut off since March 9, 2025.

The municipality warned that the situation has worsened further in recent days, as other wells, namely the Ma’ani, Qastal, Montazah, Mazraa and Sina’ya wells, cannot be operated due to their existence in insecure sites and the difficulty of accessing them.

Al-Sina’ya water well is one of the most important and largest wells that feed the Al-Aqsa reservoir, from which water is pumped to the rest of the city’s neighborhoods.

The municipality warned that Deir al-Balah’s water sector is facing a catastrophe and is on the verge of total collapse, given the high temperatures and the increased need for water for residents and displaced people.

The municipality appealed to all humanitarian and international organizations and relevant institutions to urgently intervene to help provide alternative water sources, secure the operation of the remaining vital sources, press for the reconnection of Mekorot water company, restart the central seawater desalination plant located south of the city, and provide the necessary support to avoid a complete collapse of the water system and to stop the worsening humanitarian disaster that the population is currently living through.