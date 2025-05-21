Grand Mufti Of Oman Praises Yemen’s Role In Pressure For Entry Of Aid Into Gaza

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, expressed his gratitude on Wednesday to “the heroes of Yemen,” in reference to the Yemeni armed forces, who continue to bravely confront the Zionist enemy’s relentless aggression, praising their effort to pressure for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Sheikh Al-Khalili, in a post on the X platform, thanked Allah for the arrival of some aid to Gaza, expressing his hope that the free world would continue to pressure the occupying entity to open the crossings and allow the full entry of aid, thus helping the residents of the besieged Strip.

He also thanked the heroes of Yemen and all the countries that played a crucial role in calling for the entry of aid, but expressed his disappointment with the decisions of some Arab summits, noting that they did not rise to the required challenges.

In his remarks, Sheikh Al-Khalili described the occupation’s statements regarding allowing aid into the Strip as a mere deception aimed at easing international pressure on it, urging people not to be swayed by these misleading claims.

He concluded his call by stressing the need for concerted efforts by international powers, both in the East and the West, to halt this ongoing aggression that is destroying Gaza and threatening what remains of Palestine.