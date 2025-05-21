Two Martyred, One Injured In “Israeli” Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon

The “Israeli” apartheid entity has once again failed to stop its continuous and almost daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty, carrying out multiple drone strikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning that caused casualties.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that one martyr and one injured person resulted from an “Israeli” airstrike targeting the village of Yater, where a Lebanese citizen was hit near his vehicle close to his home.

Additionally, another individual was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on a car in the southern village of Ain Baal, in the Tyre district.

An “Israeli” drone also dropped sound bombs on the Al-Marj neighborhood in the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.

Local sources reported that an “Israeli” hostile drone dropped four bombs on the Al-Ain area east of Kfarchouba.

At the same time, explosion sounds were heard in the southern Lebanese border area which were attributed to an ongoing “Israeli” military drill in the “Gilboa” and Upper Galilee regions.

These repeated incidents highlight the continued pattern of “Israeli” violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty, escalating tensions and threatening the safety of Lebanese civilians.

“Israel” has been violating the ceasefire agreement reached with the Lebanese government on November 27, 2024 undermining efforts to maintain stability in the region.