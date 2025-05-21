Foreign Affairs Condemns The Fallacies In European Union Council’s Conclusions On Yemen

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the fallacies contained in the conclusions issued by the European Union Council on Yemen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the threat to regional peace and stability, global trade, and freedom of navigation is the usurping Zionist entity, which is committing unprecedented genocidal crimes in Gaza.

It also reiterates the threat to the states that have brought their ships and fleets from far and wide to the Red Sea and militarized it to protect the Zionist entity.

The Ministry emphasized that the European Union should have exerted real pressure on the Zionist entity to halt the genocidal crimes it is committing in Gaza with American and European weapons and condemned the American-Zionist attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Yemen, instead of demanding an end to Yemeni attacks on the Zionist entity and bragging about its commitment to human rights.

The Ministry also reiterated that the maritime navigation ban is limited to the Zionist entity only and comes after the failure of the international community, including the European Union, to lift the blockade imposed on Gaza and stop the genocidal crimes that have been ongoing for more than 19 months.

The statement explained that this Yemeni religious, humanitarian, and moral position is consistent with international humanitarian law, which emphasizes the need for all parties to this law to respect it and ensure its respect by others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also affirmed Yemen’s commitment to the safety and security of the Red Sea and its categorical rejection of its militarization and the restriction of its protection to coastal states.

It noted that the United States was the only country obstructing peace efforts in Yemen after a roadmap was reached, due to Yemen’s position on the aggression on Gaza.

The statement indicated that the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen is the result of the aggression and blockade imposed on Yemen for ten years, which has created the worst man-made humanitarian crisis in history.

It is also the politicization of humanitarian aid by many countries, including European countries, due to Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded its statement by emphasizing the Republic of Yemen’s continued support for Gaza, including by banning maritime and air navigation from the usurping Zionist entity until it ends its aggression and lifts its blockade on Gaza.