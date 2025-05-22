Civilian Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On Southern Lebanon

A man was killed Thursday by an Israeli drone strike outside his home in the southern Lebanese town of Rab Thalatheen, while a shepherd was wounded in Israeli gunfire in the Al-Wazzani village in south Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Additionally, this morning, an Israeli drone struck several prefabricated rooms in the southern town of Muhaybib, in yet another attempt to bar resident of the village from their full return.

These attacks come as “Israel” continues its daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, maintaining a pattern of relentless escalation and cross-border assaults on civilian areas.