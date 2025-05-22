15 Martyrs, Including 9 From One Family, In A Bombing On Gaza

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were martyerd and wounded early Thursday morning in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported that 10 citizens, including 9 members of one family, were martyerd others were wounded when the Israeli army bombed a barracks housing displaced persons near a water tank in the Al-Baraka area of ​​the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Two citizens were also martyerd when the Israeli army bombed a tent in the Al-Sadaqa camp south of Deir al-Balah.

He added that five other citizens were martyred and others were wounded when the Israeli army bombed the home of the Bakhit family in the Al-Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza.

He pointed out that Israeli forces stormed the courtyard of Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, north of Gaza, and opened heavy fire. The Israeli army also set fire to the tents of displaced persons inside the hospital courtyard.

The Israeli army also carried out demolition operations against a number of residential buildings east of the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Enemy aircraft also targeted two homes in the Zarqa area in the northern Gaza Strip, one belonging to the Maqat family and the other to the Qanou’ family, killing all those inside.

Meanwhile, enemy aircraft launched an airstrike on a home in the Tal al-Zaatar area of ​​the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, causing extensive damage.

Medical sources reported that 15 citizens were martyred in enemy airstrikes on Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

Civil defense crews were able to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in the al-Ragheb Tower in the al-Karama area in northwest Gaza, after it was directly targeted by the occupation forces.

Palestinian sources indicated that firefighting crews faced significant difficulties in reaching the site of the fire due to the extensive destruction to roads and infrastructure caused by the ongoing shelling.

They were forced to reach the site on foot, using primitive hand tools in the absence of heavy equipment.