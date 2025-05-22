Chilean President: “Israel” Is Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing In Gaza

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on Wednesday accused Israel of committing “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, where its forces have killed more than 53,000 people since October 2023 and have refused to stop fighting until gaining full control of the territory.

Gaza “has reached such a point that thousands of children could die in the next few hours because Israel is not allowing humanitarian aid into the country,” the president said in a statement on X.

According to the UN, the limited humanitarian aid being allowed to enter Gaza, after more than two months of Israeli blockade, is “nowhere near enough to meet the needs” of the population.

“Those who carry this out and allow it are war criminals, and humanity will judge them accordingly,” Boric said.

He added that Chile is pushing, in all the multilateral forums of which it is a member, to put an end to this “barbarity.”