Prisoners’ Media Office condemns Israeli occupation’s arrest of prisoners released under “Flood of Freedom” deal

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office strongly condemned, on Thursday, the arrest campaign launched by Israeli occupation forces targeting a number of prisoners released under the “Flood of Freedom” deal in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

The statement considered these arrests a blatant violation of international conventions and agreements, and a new confirmation of the occupation’s evasion of its obligations and its lack of respect for the agreements governing prisoner exchange operations, “in direct violation of international humanitarian law, which guarantees the protection of released prisoners from arbitrary re-arrest.”