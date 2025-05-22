Mr. Leader: The cries of women in Gaza are enough to stir the enthusiasm of the nation’s sons/The Israeli “army” is the most cowardly and humiliated army in the world

Most of the ships supplying the Israeli enemy and the Zionists with food and goods are from Islamic and Arab countries.

Neglecting responsibility toward the Palestinian people has very serious consequences.

The Mujahideen’s operations in Gaza are effective and influential, forcing some of the enemy’s leaders to acknowledge their weak and precarious reality.

Sayyed Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a speech on Thursday about the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. He explained that this week has been bloody and bleak, filled with criminality and horrific massacres. It has been one of the most tragic weeks for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and one of the ugliest times for humanity, stained with the shame of watching injustice against human souls. He emphasized that the cries of women in Gaza are enough to galvanize the zeal of millions of the nation’s people, if only a shred of humanity, manhood, and a sense of responsibility remained.

The Leader explained that more than three thousand Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, were martyred and wounded this week. This weekly death toll is the highest in nearly half a year. He noted that many of the martyrs remain under the rubble, and some are on the streets. Rescue and civil defense teams have been unable to reach them due to the brutal, indiscriminate Israeli bombardment of many areas, and the scarcity of resources available to these teams elsewhere.

Al-Sayed said, “This week, the enemy directly targeted dozens of homes, wiping out entire families amidst the rubble. The bombing also directly targeted tents, shelters, schools, and hospitals. It also directly targeted ambulance crews and medical teams, in a systematic attempt to prevent the rescue of the injured.” He noted that this week, as part of the genocidal targeting, the Israeli enemy targeted a prayer hall in Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip, killing a large number of people.

He pointed out that the Israeli enemy is constantly pressuring forced displacement from the northern Gaza Strip, causing great suffering, especially for the elderly and children, amid the ongoing forced displacement and the ongoing brutal bombardment. Emphasizing that the scale of Zionist crimes and genocide led one of the criminal Zionists to comment on the actions of the Israeli enemy, in contrast to Arab silence and inaction, by saying: He explained that this statement, which reveals the reality of the situation within the nation of two billion Muslims, regarding the most heinous crimes and atrocities committed against a portion of its people, is a declaration of what is shameful for this nation and a disgraceful state in every sense of the word. He added: “The Zionist boasting about the extent of this terrible inaction on the part of the Arabs, and behind them the majority of Muslims in this state of inaction, is something very unfortunate.”

He explained that the official ceiling for most regimes in the Islamic world—in Arab countries and elsewhere—is always the issuance of statements without any practical action behind them; rather, these statements contain cold, lackluster phrases, appealing to others and demanding that they do something for the Palestinian people, as if we were a nation without responsibility!

He pointed out that the Israeli enemy had once again launched a ground operation with the aim of displacing the population and occupying the Gaza Strip. The operation was named “Operation Cast Lead,” a name taken from Jewish superstitious beliefs, and has been associated with the crime of displacement since 1948. Al-Sayed pointed out that there was an admission from Ehud Olmert, the former prime minister of the enemy entity, who said: “This is one of the most prominent Zionists. He now says: “Ehud Olmert, even though it is above and beyond being a war crime, a crime and greater than a crime.” Famine in Gaza

Sayyed said: “With the killing by American bombs, American missiles, and Western missiles, and the annihilation by weapons, airstrikes, artillery shelling, and direct fire, there is also the daily annihilation by starvation and thirst. The tragedy of starvation has reached an unprecedented level in the Gaza Strip. It is a very large famine, a tragic and horrific situation, and it is considered a major scandal for the so-called international community and international organizations, especially the West. It is also a disgrace for the Islamic world, in Arab countries and elsewhere.” He pointed out that hunger rates are rising dramatically in the Gaza Strip, and most families are now eating one meal every day and a half, and some every two days.

He explained that the scenes, even being reported in the media, are extremely tragic and painful, depicting people in Gaza exhausted by hunger, bombing, displacement, and ongoing exodus, as part of a systematic Israeli policy of aggression, used by the enemy to persecute the Palestinians.

The Sayyed emphasized that the cries of women in Gaza are enough to galvanize the passion of millions of people across the nation, if only a shred of humanity, manhood, and a sense of responsibility remained. He added that it is a truly horrific issue that two million people in the Gaza Strip are being starved and deprived of water, and that tens of thousands of children are threatened with starvation.

He added that, in addition to the severe hunger, the enemy is exploiting the deprivation of the residents of the Gaza Strip by targeting water wells and preventing the repair of water projects. He noted that whenever the health sector in Gaza attempts to restore itself to provide even the most basic health services, the enemy targets it with utmost brutality and criminality.

The Islamic Ummah Bears Responsibility

He explained that our Islamic Ummah bears a great responsibility in supporting the Palestinian people in this great, clear, and unparalleled injustice, emphasizing that neglecting our responsibility toward the Palestinian people has very serious consequences, because it is a responsibility before God Almighty. The nation can do much for the Palestinian people, but idling is a very dangerous state for it.

He emphasized that the nation’s silence contributes to the boldness of the Israeli enemy and to the tragedy and injustice being inflicted on the Palestinian people. The nation’s silence also allows the Israeli enemy the opportunity to commit crimes with complete audacity and confidence.