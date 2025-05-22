Mr. Leader: Within a week, we targeted the Israeli entity with 8 missiles and aircraft. The enemy failed to deter.

The US aircraft carrier Truman departed bearing the brunt of failure, losing 3 fighter jets.

The Israeli enemy has failed to influence the Yemeni situation and has failed to deter the Yemeni situation.

The Israeli enemy is at the peak of escalation, and this calls for a state of continuous general alert.

In a speech delivered today, Thursday, regarding the latest developments, Mr. Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi confirmed that the Yemeni support front, in the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad, is continuing. The armed forces carried out operations this week with eight hypersonic and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, including three missiles directed at Lod Airport. During these important operations, air raid sirens sounded in most of the occupied cities and towns.

The Leader explained that this week’s military operations are significant. Air raid sirens sounded in most of the occupied cities and towns. Furthermore, many airlines have extended their suspension of flights to occupied Palestine, which is a significant impact on the Yemeni operations. He added that millions of Zionists have fled to shelters.

He added that the statements of the Zionists and their media reveal the extent of Israel’s frustration and despair regarding the Yemeni support front. These statements demonstrate the impact of the Yemeni operations and demonstrate the Israeli enemy’s inability to deter or influence the Yemeni position.

Sayyid said, “The escape of a member of the US House of Representatives from a market in occupied Palestine to a chicken refrigerator as the air raid sirens wailed reveals the extent of the panic.”

He explained that the Israeli aggression on the ports in Hodeidah, with 22 raids, attempted to provide a deterrent to halt the Yemeni operations, but it has completely failed. He emphasized that the Israeli enemy has failed to influence the Yemeni position and has failed to deter the Yemeni position because the Yemeni position is based on faith, values, and morals and can never be reversed.

Sayyid praised the brothers working and stationed at the ports who have persevered in carrying out their duties and tasks despite the repeated attacks, explaining that the role played by the steadfast brothers stationed and working at the ports is a jihad for the sake of God Almighty and a steadfast defense of God. Emphasizing that the great steadfastness of those stationed at the ports and their continued commitment to serving their dear people is a very important contribution and part of their struggle.

Sayyid said, “I salute the workers and those stationed at the ports and commend their efforts, patience, sacrifices, and steadfastness.”

He pointed out that the USS Truman aircraft carrier departed bearing the hallmarks of failure with the loss of three of the most important fighter jets in the US Air Force.

The Distinguished Popular Stance

Sayyid explained that the million-person march last week was a great, significant, and important one, with 1,121 marches, both large and small. He also explained that the massive, massive, and large turnout of millions in the governorates, districts, and rural areas is very widespread. He added that tribal vigils and various activities are continuing.

The Leader emphasized that the Israeli enemy is at the peak of escalation, and this calls for a continued state of general alert. He added that the enemy’s escalation calls for escalation in action, support, and intensive attention. This is a stage where a state of weakness, incapacity, or boredom should never creep into the soul of any human being with a shred of humanity and faith. The situation at this stage calls for greater attention, greater escalation, and greater seriousness.

He pointed out that the tragic scenes unfolding in the Gaza Strip are sufficient to revive the human conscience and represent a tremendous incentive for a sense of responsibility. The tragic scenes unfolding in the Gaza Strip are more eloquent than all lectures and all words, and they are beyond description.

The Leader urged everyone to witness the tragedies, pain, and terrible injustice taking place in the Gaza Strip. When a person witnesses the tragedies and suffering in Gaza, they feel ashamed before God for any retreat, neglect, or negligence on their part.

Call for a Million-Man March

The Leader emphasized that laziness, boredom, and apathy should not infiltrate the weekly million-man march. Rather, there should be significant activity and a commitment to greater things than the weekly march and economic boycott. In this week, which is one of the bloodiest and most tragic weeks, we hope that tomorrow’s million-man turnout will be massive and very large.

He explained that tomorrow’s million-man march is to express anger, loyalty, and steadfastness in our position, to support the Palestinian people, and to fully endorse the operations at the highest level.

The Leader called on our dear people to participate in a massive, massive, and great million-man march tomorrow in the capital, Sana’a, and in various governorates.

Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi expressed his hope that tomorrow’s turnout will be distinctive, befitting the values, faith, steadfastness, loyalty, and jihad of our people.