Mujahideen Movement: Yemenis Unwavering in Supporting Palestine in a Time of Downfall and Abandonment

On Thursday, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement called on the peoples of the nation to overcome their silence and helplessness and follow in Yemen’s footsteps in defending the nation’s sanctities and the pure blood being shed in Palestine.

In a statement, the movement praised the new Yemeni double strike that targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Lod with a ballistic missile, and occupied Jaffa and Haifa with two drones, terrifying herds of settlers and forcing millions of them to take shelter.

It considered that “this new, qualitative attack is an extension of the steadfast and authentic position of the Yemeni people, and confirms the determination of Yemen and its mujahid leadership to support the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and to continue imposing an air and sea blockade on the usurping entity.”

It stated: “Our steadfast Palestinian people will never forget the authentic position of Yemen—its leadership, people, and army—who have not wavered in their support for them in a time of collapse, downfall, and abandonment.” The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement praised Yemen’s principled position and saluted its brave army and leadership.