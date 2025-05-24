“Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement”: International courts must take concrete action to criminalize zionist crimes

The Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement called on Saturday for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to take immediate and concrete action, adopting all legal measures to criminalize the Zionist enemy’s crimes against the Palestinian people and to prosecute this fascist entity and its leaders before international tribunals.

In a statement, the movement said: “The Zionist ‘occupation’ army in northern Gaza is forcibly displacing civilians by using internationally banned bombs, dropping them on innocent citizens to force their displacement, with no regard for the relentless killing and destruction occurring around the clock—all with American support and suspicious international silence.”

The movement condemned “the systematic and unimaginably intense bombardment carried out by the enemy’s prime minister, war criminal Netanyahu, and his desperate army in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting houses, tents, overcrowded shelters filled with innocent civilians, hospitals, and medical supply warehouses—everything essential for sustaining life.” It emphasized that these actions constitute “a full-fledged war crime.”

The statement added: “If the ‘occupation’ and its supporters are betting on breaking our people’s patience and resilience, hoping their plans to displace them from their land will succeed, then—by God’s will—their fate is doom.”

It continued: “Despite the horrors of this open hell, despite all these massacres committed in plain sight of the world without any significant action, our people have proven their steadfastness on their land—their love for it, for freedom, and for dignity. They are the rightful owners of this land, entitled to live on it and determine their destiny, like all free nations of the world. They have paid the highest price in blood and sacrifice, with the lives of their men, women, and children.”

The Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement denounced the international silence and shameful inaction toward these crimes, as well as the stance of most of the international community regarding the war crimes, aggression, and crimes against humanity committed by the criminal Netanyahu and his government.

It demanded a clear stance from those who claim to champion human rights and freedoms, urging them to condemn the crimes of the Israeli enemy and take action to restrain this enemy and halt its aggression on Palestinian land.

The movement held “the U.S. administration and all those who support the criminal Netanyahu and his fascist government fully responsible for the killing, destruction, displacement, war crimes, aggression, and crimes against humanity inflicted upon our people. They are active partners with this Zionist ‘occupation’ and complicit in the cold-blooded slaughter of innocent children, women, and elders.”

The statement concluded by saluting “the patient and steadfast Palestinian people for their legendary resilience,” honoring “the noble martyrs, who are greater than all of us,” and praying for “the swift recovery of our wounded heroes and the imminent relief of our courageous prisoners.”