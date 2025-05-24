20 French Journalists’ Associations Call Paris To Evacuate Their Colleagues From Gaza

About twenty journalists’ associations in France, including those affiliated with France 24, Le Monde, and Radio France Internationale, called for the evacuation of French journalists and media workers from Gaza, considering their lives to be in danger due to the Israeli bombing.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the associations’ letter read, “We call on the French authorities to do everything in their power to facilitate the evacuation of Gazan journalists, fixers, and drivers working for French media outlets and their families.”

The letter, which was posted on social media and the France 24 website, was signed by several associations affiliated with French media outlets, including BFMTV, Le Figaro, Libération, and Mediapart.

The French journalists’ associations, whose members are elected by their peers, address issues of work ethics and independence. The letter stated, “Our colleagues and their families are facing the risk of death today after Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announced its intention to take full control of the Gaza Strip.”

The letter noted that since the outbreak of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023, “more than 200 of our colleagues in Gaza have been martyred, according to figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.”