16 Martyrs & Dozens Injured By Enemy’s Bombing On Gaza

Sixteen Palestinian citizens were killed and others wounded early Friday morning in Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported that ten citizens were killed and others wounded in more than five airstrikes by enemy drones that targeted the entrance to the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and also targeted those trying to rescue the wounded.

He added that three other citizens, including a child, were killed when Israeli aircraft bombed an apartment near the Abd al-Al intersection on al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

He indicated that two children, brothers, were killed and their father was seriously wounded when the enemy bombed a house belonging to the Abu Akar family in the western camp area of ​​Khan Yunis.

A number of civilians were also killed and injured when the enemy bombed a house belonging to the Al-Daghma family in the town of Abasan Al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Antar Mahmoud Al-Raqab succumbed to wounds he sustained in a previous bombardment of the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city.

Enemy forces also detonated a robot in the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital, north of Gaza City, causing extensive damage to the hospital’s facilities and setting a fire in the medicine warehouse.

The enemy prevented civil defense crews from extinguishing the fire.