New Zionist Raids Target Towns In southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes and helicopters launched two airstrikes at dawn on Friday, targeting prefabricated rooms on the outskirts of Deir Antar in the Bint Hbil district and the town of Shamaa in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The Israeli army had intensified its attacks on southern regions throughout last night, carrying out a series of raids with warplanes, helicopters, and drones targeting several towns in the western sector of the Tyre district.

This coincided with intensive Israeli airstrikes that continued until the early hours of the morning.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which come ahead of the municipal elections in the south.