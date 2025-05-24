Hezbollah Slams Chants Targeting PM Salam At Stadium

Hezbollah issued on Friday a statement to denounce the slogans chanted at Sports City Stadium against the Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The statement added that those chants which also throw accusations at Salam are unacceptable and they contradict with the national interests, as well as sports ethics, and do not serve the path of strengthening national unity and internal stability, which Lebanon needs in its process of state-building and reform.

Hezbollah called on all Lebanese to demonstrate the highest degree of national responsibility and not to be drawn into provocative and offensive slogans, which only lead to further tension and division, especially at this stage when Israeli attacks on Lebanon persist.

It is worth noting that Salam attended a ceremony, sponsored by President Joseph Aoun and House Speaker Nabih Berri, held to reopen the Sports City Stadium after a long period of closure for maintenance.