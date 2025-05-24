Israeli Settlers Set Fire To Palestinian Land East Of Ramallah

Zionist settlers Friday night set fire to a plot of land located between the villages of Al Mughayyir and Khirbat ‘Abu Falah east of Ramallah, Palestinian sources reported.

According to Palestinian sources, the settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, set fire to around 200 square meters of land situated between the two villages.

They noted that such arson attacks by colonists targeting Palestinian lands in the area have become a near-daily occurrence.