Military March & Maneuver For Graduates Of “Al-Aqsa Flood” Courses In Hodeidah

General Mobilization Division in the Lower Ramiyah District of Al-Sukhnah District, Al-Hodeidah Governorate, conducted a military demonstration march and maneuver for 100 graduates of the “Tufan Al-Aqsa” open courses on Saturday.

The march and maneuver aimed to assess the level of combat readiness and military skills they acquired during the training period.

The maneuver included a military march and a practical application of the theoretical and practical training the graduates received. Light and medium weapons were used, demonstrating advanced combat skills in movement and coordination.

The participants demonstrated high proficiency in implementing military tactics, reflecting the effectiveness of the intensive training program.

The graduates affirmed their full readiness to fight any battle in defense of the Palestinian cause, expressing their willingness to participate in the “promised conquest and holy jihad” in support of the people of Gaza and in confronting the Zionist-American aggression.

They indicated that these maneuvers are part of a series of mobilization and military efforts to enhance defense capabilities and demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people in confronting the occupation.

They are also part of ongoing preparations to raise the level of readiness of forces and volunteers in Yemen.

The “Al-Aqsa Flood” courses are part of an intensive training program that includes combat training, strategic planning, and cultural lectures aimed at preparing cadres capable of participating in defensive and offensive battles.