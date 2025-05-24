Yemen Armed Forces Target “Ben Gurion” Airport In occupied Jaffa Area

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed forces carried out a specific military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israeli named “Ben Gurion”, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation has successfully achieved its objective, causing millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

Remaining silent on the daily massacres taking place in Gaza will bring shame and disgrace upon this nation and will make it more vulnerable to its enemies than ever before unless it acts to fulfill its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

Our operations are ongoing and will escalate, with Allah’s help and reliance on Allah, until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.