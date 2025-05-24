Millions Rally Across Yemen In Solidarity With Gaza, Condemn Israeli Aggression

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and other major cities on Friday to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and denounce Israeli military aggression on Yemen.

Under the slogan, “Steadfast with Gaza… We Will Escalate in the Face of Genocide and Starvation,” the crowds reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause.

The demonstrators held Yemeni and Palestinian flags, condemning the Arab world’s silence on the genocide and starvation of Gaza residents, calling on the Islamic world to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

They also chanted slogans in support of the Yemeni armed forces’ operations against the Israeli regime.

A statement was issued during the rallies reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment and steadfast, honorable stance in support of the Palestinian people, fully authorizing the leadership and endorsing all decisions, options, and military operations against the Zionist enemy entity.

The statement condemned the Zionist enemy’s escalation of its horrific crimes and genocidal acts against Gaza, who, alongside continuous killing and destruction, suffer from a major crime of starvation and thirst, an unprecedented tragic situation, and the annihilation of all life necessities—water, electricity, health facilities, and the most basic forms of shelter—amid shameful Arab and Islamic inaction and humiliating global indifference.

The statement declared: “In the face of the most heinous genocide crimes of modern times, which stain the face of this generation of humanity, we, as a Yemeni Muslim people, affirm that we will not accept being part of this disgrace or this dark era in human history.”

It emphasized that the Yemeni people will neither accept nor retreat from their supportive stance for the Palestinian cause but will continue with absolute steadfastness, conviction, and loyalty until victory.

The statement called on “the peoples of our nation to move and break free from the disgrace of silence, to take practical action against these crimes that break hearts and souls, and to wash away the shame of silence and inaction—otherwise, the punishment of Allah in this life and the hereafter is the inevitable fate of every conspirator or coward.”

It renewed “absolute support, pride, and honor in the military operations of our Armed Forces against the Zionist enemy entity, which have inflicted heavy losses, calling for even greater and more decisive actions against this criminal, oppressive, and infidel enemy—until it is deterred and forced to stop its aggression and lift the siege on Gaza, leading to the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa.”

The statement praised the historic resilience, immense patience by the people of Gaza in resistance, calling on the nation to draw lessons from their steadfastness, patience, and sacrifice.

It added: “Gaza, in its harshest and most difficult conditions, refuses to surrender and thwarts the enemy from achieving any goal”.