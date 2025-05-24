Three African Migrants Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Saada

At least three African migrants were injured on Saturday in two separate incidents in Saada province, northern Yemen, according to local sources.

One migrant was reportedly wounded by Saudi gunfire in the Al Thabet area of Qatabir, a border district.

In a separate incident, two other African migrants were injured when an explosive remnant of war—left behind by Saudi forces—went off in the Yisnam area of the border district of Baqim.